Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.
PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.
NASDAQ PEGA traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 570,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $93.92.
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
