Persistence Hits One Day Volume of $327,329.35 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $327,329.35 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Persistence
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,174,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,674,018 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
