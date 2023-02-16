Persistence Hits One Day Volume of $327,329.35 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $327,329.35 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00422146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.11 or 0.27965225 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,174,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,674,018 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

