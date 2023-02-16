Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Mandy Clements Acquires 207 Shares

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements bought 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £993.60 ($1,206.12).
Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Mandy Clements purchased 207 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £991.53 ($1,203.61).
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,202.55).
Personal Assets Trust Price Performance
Shares of PNL stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 479 ($5.81). The stock had a trading volume of 316,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,538. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.77. Personal Assets Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,190.12.
Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend
About Personal Assets Trust
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
