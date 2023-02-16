PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.17 and traded as high as C$8.05. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 58,090 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$386.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.66, for a total transaction of C$641,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,633 shares in the company, valued at C$3,675,283.79. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$141,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,758,403. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.66, for a total transaction of C$641,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,633 shares in the company, valued at C$3,675,283.79. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,308 shares of company stock worth $15,835 and have sold 245,746 shares worth $1,934,030.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

