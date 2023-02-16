PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.17 and traded as high as C$8.05. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 58,090 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
The firm has a market cap of C$386.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
