Pi Financial Boosts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$5.50

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GRA traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

