Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679,485 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.68% of Xylem worth $421,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.68. 140,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,497. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

