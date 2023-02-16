Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.19% of Comcast worth $237,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,573,646. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.