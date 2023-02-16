Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 35,082 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $248,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.08. 1,010,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.91.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.