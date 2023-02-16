Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 926,540 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 926,540 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.54% of NextEra Energy worth $835,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

