Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,087 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $508,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $489.55. 441,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,264. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

