Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

