Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

