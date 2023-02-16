Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $619,000 Stock Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.16% of NewtekOne worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About NewtekOne

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $20.15 on Thursday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $496.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

