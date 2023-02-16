Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 137,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 959,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 232.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $43.69 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.