Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

