Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 151,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

