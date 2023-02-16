Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,194 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

