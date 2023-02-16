Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 5,825 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,984,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $15,342,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

