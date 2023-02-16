Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.09 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

