PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $131.94 million and $82.64 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00422146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.11 or 0.27965225 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

