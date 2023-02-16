PotCoin One Day Volume Tops $312.39 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $959,081.65 and $312.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00419307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,216 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

