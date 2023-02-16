PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $265.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,204 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

