Powerledger Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.69 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $99.19 million and $13.69 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00424592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.92 or 0.28125758 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

