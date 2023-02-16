Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.56% of Primo Water worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 51.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 146,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PRMW stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

