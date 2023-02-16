Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.89 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00020940 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $95.09 million and $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00027797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00216306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,881.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.11641125 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,379,150.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

