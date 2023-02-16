PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for about 1.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.67% of PROS worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PROS by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 515,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRO stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

