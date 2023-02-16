ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Shares Up 2.9%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. 1,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.