ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,327 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 396,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 206,101 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,820 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $68.16.

