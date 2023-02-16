ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $39.41

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.41, but opened at $40.43. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 1,030,333 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.