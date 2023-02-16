Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Provention Bio Stock Down 3.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.