Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

