Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Provident Financial stock remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FPLPF. Peel Hunt lowered Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Featured Articles

