Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.03.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,687,020. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

