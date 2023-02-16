Prudential PLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after buying an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.90. 970,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $352.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

