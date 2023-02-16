Prudential PLC Purchases 4,411 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prudential PLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.69. The stock had a trading volume of 894,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $241.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

