Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 16,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,760 shares of company stock worth $5,525,172 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

