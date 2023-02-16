Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
OXY stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 3,800,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
