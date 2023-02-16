Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Target were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

