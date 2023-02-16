Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.35. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

