Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.37 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.18.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.41. 331,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $309.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

