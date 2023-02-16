Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,299,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Visa stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,387. The company has a market capitalization of $428.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

