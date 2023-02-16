Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 157,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.72. 3,000,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $476.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

