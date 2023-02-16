Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 7,740 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,556,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,822,000 after buying an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $3,169,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 402,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

