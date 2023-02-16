Qtum Price Hits $2.92 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00012272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $304.90 million and $92.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.96 or 0.06972128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,539,169 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

