Quent Capital LLC Acquires 79 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

