Quent Capital LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $444.63 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

