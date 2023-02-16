Quent Capital LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Moderna by 33.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 293,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

MRNA opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,584,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,144 shares of company stock valued at $88,017,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

