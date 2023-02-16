Quent Capital LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

