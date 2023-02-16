Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.