Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 171,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

