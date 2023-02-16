Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE D opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.